Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 14:49

Donohoe warns Government to slash growth forecast for next year

"My Department will be revising down its projection for Modified Domestic Demand growth next year in the Budget,” he will say.
Donohoe warns Government to slash growth forecast for next year

Kenneth Fox

The Government is to slash its growth forecasts for next year as the cost of living crisis is dampening consumer confidence, Minister of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will tell TDs today.

As the Irish Examiner reports, a Budget day package of €6.7 billion will be unleashed on September 27th, doubling the size of the tax package and increasing public expenditure to combat the cost of living crisis.

This does not include the expected €3 billion in once-off measures which will also be announced on Budget day to tackle the cost of living crisis.

In his opening address to the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee, Mr Donohoe will say the reduction in purchasing power caused by inflation and increased uncertainty and weaker external demand will also see Irish-based companies hold back on investment.

“As a result, my Department will be revising down its projection for Modified Domestic Demand growth next year in the Budget.

"This is a challenging and deeply uncertain period for our economy. Over the last several years, we have found ourselves facing a series of unprecedented global shocks: Brexit, a pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine," he will say.

However, he will point to the remarkable recovery in the Irish economy from Covid-19.

"At the end of last month, tax revenues stood at almost €50 billion, up by over €10 billion on the same period last year. This is a clear and encouraging demonstration of the underlying strength of our economy, he will say."

He will sound a note of caution about the surge in volatile corporation taxes which he will say will top €20 billion by the end of the year.

“This is a staggering figure. To put it in context — a decade ago, receipts from the corporate sector amounted to around €4 billion,” he will say.

The surge in corporate tax revenues is disproportionately concentrated among a small handful of firms. Just one of these firms leaving Ireland would be a significant blow to our tax revenues, Mr Donohoe will say.

More in this section

High earnings and job security top motivators for graduates, says research High earnings and job security top motivators for graduates, says research
Dublin’s iconic Buswells Hotel on sale for €22m Dublin’s iconic Buswells Hotel on sale for €22m
Teen given deferred sentence for 'spontaneous' attack on boy with autism Teen given deferred sentence for 'spontaneous' attack on boy with autism
covid-19paschal donohoeeconomybusinessesirelandcorporate tax
Rising cost of business a key concern for 63% of SMEs, finds survey

Rising cost of business a key concern for 63% of SMEs, finds survey

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more