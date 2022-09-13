'Oh God I hate this': King Charles gets frustrated with leaking pen

By Ted Hennessey, PA

Britain's King Charles told aides “I can’t bear this bloody thing” after a pen he was using appeared to leak.

The British monarch was at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down when the ink appeared to drip from the pen as he tried to sign a book.

It came after another pen-related incident on Saturday, when the new monarch was seen gesturing for an ornate holder to be taken away by an aide while signing a document during a ceremony.

"I can't bear this bloody thing!": King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

Later it was back in place, after others used its pens to sign documents, but Charles once again took offence over the item, when called upon to give his signature, and pulled a face before it was removed again.

On Tuesday, the new king visited Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his tour of the UK following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

While sat down to sign the visitor’s book at the end of the visit at the castle, Charles could be heard in a video clip asking the date, before standing up in frustration.

His wife, Camilla, who was given the pen, said “it’s going everywhere”, before the pair wiped their hands.

Charles was then heard saying: “I can’t bear this bloody thing… every stinking time.”

He was then lead away by aides.

The incident generated comments on social media, with users highlighting the other pen-related moment involving the new king.