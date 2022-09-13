Garth Brooks and wife make surprise visit to Wicklow

Sarah Slater

Country music mega star Garth Brooks and his equally famous singer wife Trisha Yearwood paid a surprise visit to Wicklow on Sunday even having to stop off for a spot of lunch.

The 60-year-old and his wife are taking a four-day break ahead of his final two dates at Croke Park of his five night concert run.

The father of three has said he and his wife Trisha would be celebrating her 58th birthday here ahead of September 19th and that they would be treating the time here as a second honeymoon.

Glendalough

The multi Grammy award-winning couple visited the world-famous monastic site of Glendalough and then popped into the family run Wicklow Heather Restaurant and Accommodation owned by Betty Kenny.

A spokesperson for the popular eatery said: “We sure had friends in high places today when Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood dropped into the Wicklow Heather for lunch today. They are such a lovely couple and we were so happy to show them our antique book collection. (We ) can’t wait for Croke Park on Friday now.”

The premises is also known for its Irish Writers Room which showcases first editions and original manuscripts from Irish literary giants such as WB Yeats, James Joyce, Samuel Beckett and Oscar Wilde.

Croke Park gigs

Brooks’ five shows have sold 400,000 tickets with just a handful of tickets still available for his final Croke Park gig on Saturday.

The couple who spend a lot of their time in Nashville, Tennessee are known for their charity work with Habitat for Humanity alongside former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn.

It is understood that Brooks and Yearwood are staying in a privately rented house in Co Kerry while here and are travelling to and from the gigs each night by helicopter and are expected to visit various parts of the county in the coming days.