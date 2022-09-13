Fianna Fáil to take over finance portfolio when Varadkar becomes Taoiseach

Vivienne Clarke

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the cohesion of the Government depends on parity of esteem, and as agreed Fianna Fáil will take over the Finance portfolio when Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach later this year.

When asked what portfolio he will have in the revamped Cabinet, Mr Martin told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that after the Budget the three party leaders would discuss such details, his focus for now was the cost of living crisis, but he repeated that “parity of esteem” must be maintained.

When the parity of esteem agreement was reached “we didn’t get into personalities” he said when asked if Michael McGrath would be the next Minister for Finance.

Under the agreement if one party has the Taoiseach, the other would have the Minister for Finance portfolio. “That was clear and understood.”

Speaking from Mullingar where Fianna Fáil was holding a two day ‘think-in’, Mr Martin defended his reaction when details emerged about the property interests of former Minister of State Robert Troy in August.

Mr Troy was not alone in his issues with the Declaration of Interests, a range of public representatives had similar issues, said Mr Martin.

What he felt in August was that Mr Troy was entitled to due process. He was prepared to go into the Dáil to make a comprehensive statement. “It’s not right, he made a very serious error, he was wrong, he apologised. He resigned.”

Mr Martin said he had described Mr Troy’s actions as “a serious error”. People were entitled to be given the time to articulate comprehensively what went wrong.