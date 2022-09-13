Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 07:05

Garda investigation underway after body found in Dublin apartment

The body was discovered in a flat at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street at around 6pm yesterday evening.
Kenneth Fox

A Garda investigation is under way after a person's body was discovered in Dublin City yesterday evening.

The body was discovered in a flat at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street at around 6pm.

The remains are believed to have been there for some time, and there is no information on whether they are male or female.

Garda forensic investigators will examine the scene and house-to-house inquiries will be carried out.

A post-mortem examination will take place on the body. Gardaí say the results of it will determine the course of their investigation.

