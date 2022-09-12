Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 08:57

Garda injured in assault during Garth Brooks concert

The garda member sustained facial injuries while assisting stewards during "an isolated public order incident" at the Croke Park event
Garda injured in assault during Garth Brooks concert

A young man is to appear in court following the assault of a garda at the Garth Brooks concert in Dublin on Saturday night.

The garda member sustained facial injuries while assisting stewards during "an isolated public order incident" at the Croke Park event.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He is expected to appear before Dublin District Court on Monday, charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

More in this section

Shane Lowry 'happiest man in world' after winning BMW PGA Championship Shane Lowry 'happiest man in world' after winning BMW PGA Championship
HSE owes €116 million to Dublin City Council for Fire Brigade ambulance service HSE owes €116 million to Dublin City Council for Fire Brigade ambulance service
Accession proclamation read to people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle Accession proclamation read to people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle
dublingardainjuriesgarth brooksalleged assault
Day in the life: FinalBend entrepreneur (21) on juggling the boardroom and classroom

Day in the life: FinalBend entrepreneur (21) on juggling the boardroom and classroom

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more