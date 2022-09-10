Aer Lingus cancels flights to UK and Europe as systems crash

James Cox

Aer Lingus has cancelled all flights to the UK and Europe from 2pm due to a systems' failure, causing chaotic scenes at Dublin Airport.

The "major incident" was caused by technical problem with its cloud-based reservation and operational systems.

"As we are currently unable to communicate directly with customers, we are asking customers booked to travel on those flights not to come to Dublin Airport," Aer Lingus said in a statement.

Affected customers will be able to change their travel plans free of charge, the airport said.

Aer Lingus said this can be done through their call centre or social media channels.

"We will advise customers when IT systems are restored and this change option is fully available to our customers.

"Our sincerest apologies to those affected by today's technical issues."

The flight cancellations will cause huge disruption for thousands of passengers.

Frustrated passengers have been sharing pictures of huge queues outside Dublin Airport.

Dublin airport scene pic.twitter.com/jeflGrsrM3 — David Alspach (@1cooljeep) September 10, 2022

