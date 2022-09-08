EnerMech to create 170 new jobs in Athlone with €9.2 million investment

Kenneth Fox

EnerMech has officially opened its first facility in Ireland, creating around 170 jobs opportunities over the next three years.

The base cements the integrated solutions specialist’s commitment to the area and its growth drive across new sectors and geographies.

The company describe themselves as a specialist service company delivering integrated solutions for complex energy and infrastructure projects.

The new jobs come off the back of a €9.2 million investment in their Irish operations.

EnerMech has already delivered several campaigns from the site, including providing its services to a large semiconductor project for a world-leading North American company.

Located in IDA Ireland’s Business and Technology Park in Athlone, the company has been delivering its range of specialist services from the base for the past year.

Speaking about the announcement, Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar said: “I’m really pleased to welcome EnerMech to Ireland and in particular Athlone, which is a fantastic choice of location for this substantial investment.

"These 170 new jobs will be a real boost, and really underline Ireland’s growth as an international advanced manufacturing hub. EnerMech has a remarkable 50 years of experience with a global presence in 23 countries."

Welcome to #Athlone EnerMech. Company will be creating 170 new jobs over the next three years. We will continue to work hard to create the right environment to attract such world-class investment to all parts of the country #FullEmployment — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) September 8, 2022

The company employs over 110 employees locally, including five local apprentices on the Pipefitting Apprentice Scheme, delivering a broad spectrum of capabilities across specialist engineering disciplines to support project construction and delivery.

These numbers are expected to rise to a further 60 full-time job opportunities including a further 10 apprentice openings in the near future.

In addition to growth in core markets, the move further supports the company’s global diversification drive as it eyes expansion in infrastructure, renewables, power, energy, and hi-tech industrial sectors.

Their base in Ireland is another step forward for the company in this goal, as the facility is home to the company’s first ISO-certified cleanroom.

Christian Brown, chief executive at EnerMech, said: “The launch celebrations mark the end of a successful first year for EnerMech in Ireland. Our new facility opens a number of doors for us as we look to deliver more projects from this base as well as build on our existing work across a diverse mix of end markets.

“This healthy mix of business progression demonstrates our multi-discipline capabilities are being more widely recognised and valued in new ways across the board."