Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 14:41

Donnelly 'does not blame' non-consultant doctors for strike action ballot

Mr Donnelly said he has instructed the HSE to immediately deal with the issue of non consultant hospital doctors (NCHDs).
Donnelly 'does not blame' non-consultant doctors for strike action ballot

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that he does not blame non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHDs) for their recent ballot for strike action.

“I don't blame them for balloting the way they did - it was in the high 90s, they are deeply frustrated, what they need is solutions, they need solutions now,” the Minister told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“I'm determined that these legacy issues will be stopped. Ireland must be one of the most attractive places in the world for doctors to train - on the consultant track, on the GP track and right now it's not.

“NCHDs have been raising with me all of the issues of concern, issues around working hours, working shifts of 24 hours sometimes 36 hours, they've told me that they don't have adequate facilities in hospitals.

"Sometimes they don't have access to food on very long shifts, it's not right. We need to treat our people well, and I'm determined that we're going to do that.”

Mr Donnelly said he has instructed the HSE to immediately deal with the issue of NCHDs facing emergency tax every time they move hospital, which can be every six months. He said he wanted action now, in the coming months, not in years.

“I've instructed the HSE to resolve this issue as a matter of urgency and they're looking at various ways that can happen.”

The Minister added that the money was already in place to improve facilities in hospitals, “but what we need here is a fundamental and radical change in how we treat our NCHDs and that's what the task force is for.”

Mr Donnelly said that things were happening now, he said he had instructed the task force to come to him immediately on issues so he could act on them.

When asked about the controversy surrounding comments made by Dr Noirin Russell of Cervical Check, Mr Donnelly said he had complete confidence in Dr Russell and the service, which he described as “one of the best in the world.”

Dr Russell had given a comprehensive apology and addressed the comments she made, he said.

More in this section

Sinn Féin would build 100,000 public homes if elected, Eoin Ó Broin says Sinn Féin would build 100,000 public homes if elected, Eoin Ó Broin says
Corporate tax receipts make up €1 in every €4 collected, highest ever share Corporate tax receipts make up €1 in every €4 collected, highest ever share
Inflation at near four-decade high of 8.7% in August Inflation at near four-decade high of 8.7% in August
hsestephen donnellydoctorsstrike actionnchds
Conor McGregor receives extra motoring charge for dangerous driving

Conor McGregor receives extra motoring charge for dangerous driving

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more