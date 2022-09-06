Three arrested in connection with fatal assault of Dylan McCarthy (29) in Co Kildare

Three men have been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a man and his father in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on August 21st.

Dylan McCarthy (29) died following a serious assault by a group of men outside a pub in the town.

Mr McCarthy had travelled to Co Kildare with family members to celebrate the birth of a baby.

A dispute broke out around midnight, when he and some of his party were socialising in a pub in Monasterevin.

The incident spilled out onto the street where Mr McCarthy and his father were assaulted by a group of men.

Mr McCarthy sustained head injuries and was found unresponsive at the scene when gardaí and emergency services arrived.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His father, aged in his 50s, was also hospitalised and treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí arrested three men on Tuesday in relation to the assault, all aged in their early 20s.

All three are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at multiple Garda stations in Co Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing.