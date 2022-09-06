Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 09:49

Energy plan could see heating turned down in public buildings

Thermostats in public buildings could be set to a maximum of 19 degrees this winter
Thermostats in public buildings could be set to a maximum of 19 degrees this winter.

Turning down the heat in the likes of civil service offices is one of the measures being considered to tackle the energy crisis.

The three coalition party leaders will meet later to sign off on plans to help alleviate possible energy shortages this winter.

It is thought they will follow the likes of France and Germany where heating is to be restricted only to offices or floors of buildings in which staff are actually working, and will be turned off in corridors and foyers.

Turning off public lighting of State buildings, similar to what Germany has already done, is another option being considered.

A source told the Irish Examiner that the proposals to reduce energy use will be based on evidence from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The source added: "The memo will likely have some suggestions and measures to be taken by the public sector, similar to what has already been suggested in France and Germany. But in Ireland, it’ll be more appropriate to do with heating over the coming months."

Government sources told The Irish Times the new energy conservation plan would also look at how best to use the space in buildings, which could involve asking businesses not to have staff spread across different floors with the heating on in each floor.

 

