Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 15:23

Teenager in critical condition following Dublin nightclub attack

The incident took place in Clondalkin.
By Cate McCurry, PA

A teenager is in critical condition in hospital after he was attacked at a nightclub in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the serious assault in Clondalkin in the early hours of Saturday.

The young man received a number of injuries and was taken from the scene to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown by ambulance.

His condition was described as critical by gardaí.

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward said the assault was "an absolute tragedy" and took place on a busy Friday night with Leaving Cert celebrations underway.

"No young person goes on a night out to end up in hospital like that. It's absolutely devastating," he told Newstalk radio.

The Dublin Mid-West politician called on anyone with information about the serious assault to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

