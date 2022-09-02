Live Register figures rise slightly in August to 186,100 people

Kenneth Fox

The number of people on the Live Register rose slightly last month compared to July, according to the data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The seasonally adjusted total for August 2022 shows that 186,100 people are on the Live Register, up 1,900 or 1.0 per cent from July.

The Live Register is used to track the number of people registering for Jobseekers Benefit, Jobseekers Allowance or other entitlements at local offices of the Department of Social Protection.

The register is not a measure of unemployment as people with part-time work can be entitled to benefits, but it does broadly track improvements in the labour market.

The unadjusted Live Register total stood at 197,125 persons for August 2022

Of the 197,125 persons on the Live Register in August 2022, 50.2 per cent were male and 49.8 per cent were female, 76.1 per cent were Irish, and around a quarter were in each of the 25-34 (22.8 per cent) and 35-44 (23 per cent) age groups.

The CSO said there were 11,851 people benefiting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for August 2022, an increase of 1,909 from July 2022.

Speaking about the release, Morgan O’Donnell, statistician in the Labour Market Analysis Section, said:

