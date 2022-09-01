Ministers' rule-breaking a 'slap in the face' for those following regulations - Social Democrats

Muireann Duffy

Revelations of Government ministers failing to follow regulations is a "huge slap in the face" for landlords who follow those rules, the Social Democrats' housing spokesperson Cian O'Callaghan has said.

Last week, Longford-Westmeath TD Robert Troy resigned from his role as minister of state in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment after it came to light that he had failed to register all of his property interests on the Dáil register of members' interests, and had not registered a rental property with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) as is required by law.

On Wednesday, it emerged Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly had failed to register a rental property with the RTB on time, instead registering it last week amid the controversy over Mr Troy's properties.

Mr Donnelly had registered the rental property with the RTB in 2011 and 2015, but it was not registered in 2019.

"The Minister has a property with a long-standing tenancy. That tenancy was registered and renewed with the RTB on a number of occasions (2011 and 2015) and is currently registered.

"Due to an oversight, the tenancy registration was not renewed in 2019 when it should have been. The RTB indicated that this should be backdated online, which was done last week," a spokesperson for Mr Donnelly said on Wednesday.

Despite the explanation, Mr O'Callaghan said the two incidents involving Government ministers raise questions over how seriously the Coalition take rental regulations.

"I think this is a hug slap in the face for the tens of thousands of landlords who do everything by the book - register with the RTB, follow all the laws, all the regulations - and now they know that a Government minister has not done that.

"It's not really conceivable that he forgot about it, he would have been getting the rental income from it and everything else," Mr O'Callaghan told Newstalk.

"It raises a question, not just of Mr Donnelly - is the Government taking this seriously at all? Do they consider regulation of the private rental sector a serious matter?" he added.

Mr Donnelly is due to make a public address on the matter on Thursday.