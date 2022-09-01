Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 10:14

Rail line between south Dublin and Wicklow at risk of collapsing

Irish Rail says works costing at least €230 million is needed to protect the tracks between the Merrion Gates and Greystones, and also at Rosslare in Wexford.
Parts of the rail line between south Dublin and Wicklow could be at risk of collapsing within 10 years if action isn't taken.

It's hoped the project can begin in 2024 to deal with the impact of climate change and coastal erosion with increasing numbers of storms.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny told Newstalk that seven sections of tracks have been earmarked for works.

“We’ve had more impacts in the past 20 years along this east coast rail line than in the previous 100 years.

“That means the issues will only worsen and that they need to do preventative works to ensure the long term of the line are crucial.

“We have developed a number of projects along the long, at seven different sites."

