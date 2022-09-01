Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 09:53

Taxis must accept card payments from today, while fares increase by 12%

The price increase will see the initial charge for a journey go from €3.80 to around €4.20.
Taxis must accept card payments from today, while fares increase by 12%

Taxis must accept card payments from Thursday.

The move coincides with a 12 per cent increase in fares.

The price increase will see the initial charge for a journey go from €3.80 to around €4.20.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) approved the decision to introduce a card payments mandate and a price increase in May, both to take effect from September 1st.

The NTA said the 2022 Maximum Fare increase is a weighted average of 12 per cent to reflect the increase in operating costs faced by taxi drivers, together with the introduction of the cashless payment facility mandate.

The cashless payment facility regulations will make it mandatory for all taxis to have an in-taxi point of sale cashless payment device and for cashless payments to be accepted for taxi journeys when requested by customers.

More in this section

Two arrested over house fire that killed father and daughter 10 years ago Two arrested over house fire that killed father and daughter 10 years ago
Foster care leavers made priority group in access plan for third-level education Foster care leavers made priority group in access plan for third-level education
Postal and telecoms workers hold strike rally in Belfast Postal and telecoms workers hold strike rally in Belfast
taxinational transport authorityntacustomerscashless taxi servicemaximum fare increasecashless payment facilitytaxi journeys
Need for immediate action over nursing home closures

Need for immediate action over nursing home closures

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more