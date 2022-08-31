Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 21:08

Taoiseach backs Donnelly after failure to register rental property due to 'oversight'

The Taoiseach has backed the Health Minister after Stephen Donnelly failed to renew a rental property registration with the Residential Tenancies Board
Taoiseach backs Donnelly after failure to register rental property due to 'oversight'

James Cox

The Taoiseach has backed the Health Minister after Stephen Donnelly failed to renew a rental property registration with the Residential Tenancies Board.

It relates to a property in Sandyford in Dublin and follows the property controversy involving fellow Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy, who quit as a junior minister last week.

A spokesperson for Micheal Martin says the Minister has explained his oversight and his member's interests have been declared.

"The minister has explained his oversight in renewing a long term tenancy with the RTB in 2019, and that his member’s interests have been declared in full every year during that period," a spokesperson for Mr Martin said.

A spokesman for Mr Donnelly said it was due to an “oversight” but that it has since been corrected.

The spokesman said that Mr Donnelly owns a Dublin property with a long-standing tenancy.

“That tenancy was registered and renewed with the RTB on a number of occasions (2011 and 2015) and is currently registered,” he added.

“Due to an oversight, the tenancy registration was not renewed in 2019 when it should have been.

“The RTB indicated that this should be backdated online, which was done last week.

“The minister’s interests have been fully declared every year on the Dáil register of members’ interests.”

More in this section

Gas and electricity prices to increase for PrepayPower customers Gas and electricity prices to increase for PrepayPower customers
Postal and telecoms workers hold strike rally in Belfast Postal and telecoms workers hold strike rally in Belfast
Tributes paid to elderly couple who died in Cork multi-vehicle crash Tributes paid to elderly couple who died in Cork multi-vehicle crash
dublinmicheal martingovernmentstephen donnellydonnellyresidential tenancies boardtaoiseachsandyfordrobert troy
Foster care leavers made priority group in access plan for third-level education

Foster care leavers made priority group in access plan for third-level education

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more