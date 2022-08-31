Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 16:24

Ireland’s jobless rate jumps to 4.3% in August

The figures showed that the jobless rate rose from a rate of 4.2% in July 2022 but was down from 5.5% in August 2021
Ireland’s jobless rate jumps to 4.3% in August

By Cate McCurry, PA

Ireland’s unemployment rate jumped slightly in August to 4.3 per cent, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The figures, released on Wednesday, shows that the jobless rate rose from a rate of 4.2 per cent in July 2022 and was down from 5.5 per cent in August 2021.

The CSO’s monthly unemployment estimates show that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was unchanged at 4.1 per cent for men from July 2022, and down from 5.5 per cent in August 2021.

Meanwhile, it was up to 4.5 per cent for women from a revised rate of 4.4 per cent in July 2022, and down from 5.4 per cent in August 2021.

The youth unemployment rate, for those aged 15 to 24 years, rose to 11.6 per cent from a revised rate of 11.1 per cent in July 2022.

The rate remained unchanged at 3.1 per cent for people aged 25 to 74 years from July 2022.

John Mullane, statistician in the labour market analysis section, said: “The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2022 was 4.3 per cent, up from a rate of 4.2 per cent in July 2022 and down from 5.5 per cent in August 2021.

“The rate of 4.3 per cent in August 2022 is lower than the pre-pandemic level of 5 per cent in August 2019.

“The unemployment rate for men was 4.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent for women in August 2022.”

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 117,200 in August 2022, compared with 114,300 in July 2022.

There was a decrease of 23,500 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed from a year earlier.

The seasonally adjusted number of men unemployed was 59,100 in August 2022, compared with 58,700 in July 2022.

For August 2022, the seasonally adjusted number of women unemployed was 58,100, compared with 55,600 in July 2022.

More in this section

Tributes paid to elderly couple who died in Cork multi-vehicle crash Tributes paid to elderly couple who died in Cork multi-vehicle crash
Taoiseach among world leaders to pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev Taoiseach among world leaders to pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev
Motorcyclist in serious condition following collision with car in Co Offaly Motorcyclist in serious condition following collision with car in Co Offaly
central statistics officeirishunemployment
Citywest office development home to SAP on market for €71.5m

Citywest office development home to SAP on market for €71.5m

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more