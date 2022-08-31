Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 11:35

Dara Calleary appointed Minister of State to replace Robert Troy

The Mayo TD was previously Minister for Agriculture before his resignation following the Golfgate controversy
Dara Calleary appointed Minister of State to replace Robert Troy

Muireann Duffy

Mayo TD Dara Calleary has been appointed to fill the Minister of State position left vacant by Robert Troy following his resignation last week.

Mr Troy, who had been the junior minister with responsibility for trade promotion, stood down following revelations that he failed to declare details of his property interests to the Dáil's register of members' interests.

On August 18th, the Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath apologised for his "errors and omissions", adding that he fully accepted the seriousness of his mistake.

Despite the apology, his resignation came last Thursday, in which he thanked Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and colleagues who had shown him support.

Mr Calleary was previously the Minister for Agriculture but resigned from the role after it emerged he attended the Oireachtas Golf Society event in August 2020.

A statement from the Government confirmed Mr Calleary's appointment following his nomination by the Taoiseach.

"Dara brings considerable experience to this role, having already served in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment," Mr Martin said.

"A professional and diligent worker, I have no doubt Dara will hit the ground running, in helping indigenous Irish companies face the significant challenges and opportunities ahead, as well as overseeing important legislative reforms of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board," he added.

Mr Calleary said he was "delighted" with the appointment, adding he is looking forward "to getting stuck in straight away and continuing to build on the great work my colleague Robert Troy has done in the department".

"This is a great personal honour and I am very grateful to my family, my colleagues, my supporters and my constituents for their ongoing support," he added.

More in this section

Taoiseach among world leaders to pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev Taoiseach among world leaders to pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev
Citywest office development home to SAP on market for €71.5m Citywest office development home to SAP on market for €71.5m
Risk of electricity blackouts ‘slightly worse’ than last winter Risk of electricity blackouts ‘slightly worse’ than last winter
micheal martindara callearyminister of staterobert troydepartment of enterprise
Motorcyclist in serious condition following collision with car in Co Offaly

Motorcyclist in serious condition following collision with car in Co Offaly

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more