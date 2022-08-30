Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 22:05

Motorcyclist in serious condition following collision with car in Co Offaly

The collision occurred in Shannonbridge at about 3.45pm.
Amy Blaney

A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a road traffic collision in Co Offaly on Tuesday.

The collision occurred in Shannonbridge at about 3.45pm.

A male motorcyclist, in his 20s, was injured when a collision occurred with a vehicle.

He was airlifted to University College Hospital, Galway where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car, a female in her late 60s and sole occupant of the car was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct an examination on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in Shannonbridge between 3p.m. and 4p.m. with camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations ongoing.

