Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 06:21

Micheál Martin holds meeting to discuss energy security and price issues

Government coalition members attended the meeting on Monday night to consider ways to reduce soaring energy costs.
Micheál Martin holds meeting to discuss energy security and price issues

By Michelle Devane, PA

Government members have met to discuss energy security, price and supply issues caused by Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin held a two-hour meeting with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and senior officials from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s office on Monday evening.

A spokeswoman said: “The Government is very conscious of the concern of households and businesses around increased energy costs.

“Over 2.4 billion euro has been provided to help people with the cost of living to date and the Government is continuing to assess how best to continue to help people over the coming months.”

It is understood the group will meet again to further discuss ways to reduce energy costs.

It comes as EU and German leaders pledged to reform Europe’s electricity market in a bid to reduce soaring costs.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the limitations of the continent’s electricity market were being exposed by rising prices.

Prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine more than six months ago.

Last week SSE Airtricty became the latest energy company to hike its prices in Ireland.

From October 1st customers will see their gas bills rise by 39 per cent and electricity bills by over 35 per cent.

More in this section

Government should support Russian visa ban, MEP says Government should support Russian visa ban, MEP says
Horizon Therapeutics announce 350 new jobs for Waterford Horizon Therapeutics announce 350 new jobs for Waterford
Families hit hardest by cost-of-living at risk of homelessness, says Barnardos Families hit hardest by cost-of-living at risk of homelessness, says Barnardos
micheal martintánaiste leo varadkareamon ryaneuropean commissionursula von der leyenirishirelandenergyelectricitysse airtricty
'Whole of Government' response needed to tackle energy crisis - Ibec

'Whole of Government' response needed to tackle energy crisis - Ibec

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more