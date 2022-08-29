Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 10:27

First 569 homes to be built in new Dublin suburb Clonburris

The first 569 homes to be built in the new suburb of Clonburris in Dublin 24 have received planning permission and will soon begin construction.

The new suburb will be located 13km from Dublin City centre and provide homes for 25,000 people.

The first phase of Clonburris will see the construction of the 569 high quality, energy efficient new family homes, incorporating 173 houses, 148 duplexes and 248 apartments.

A creche, two local parks and children’s play areas, together with a green link alongside Fonthill Road, will also be delivered as part of this first phase.

South Dublin County Council have granted planning permission to Cairn Homes plc for the first phase of the new housing scheme as part of the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone.

Clonburris will become home to over 25,000 new residents, and the daytime population will is expected to exceed 30,000 when the employment and retail centres are delivered.

The new suburb will be serviced by existing and enhanced key public transport infrastructure, including two train stations on the soon to be electrified Dublin-Kildare rail line, along with eight new schools, creches, public buildings and 90 hectares of public parks and amenities.

The Government recently approved a multi-annual grant-funding package of over €200 million to assist the early delivery of the significant infrastructure to create the new town.

Cairn will make a €40 million investment in matched funding to this infrastructure cost in addition to increasing the delivery of social and affordable housing to 20 per cent.

Michael Stanley, CEO, Cairn Homes said: “Today’s announcement by South Dublin County Council is a very important milestone for us at Cairn, as we strive to deliver competitively priced new family homes in this soon to be substantial new suburb.”

