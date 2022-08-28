Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 10:29

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's front pages
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Concerns over energy supply and rising costs dominate Sunday's front pages.

The Government will hit energy companies with a 'token' windfall tax, according to the Sunday Independent.

The energy crisis could put businesses under threat, the Business Post reports.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on Stephen Carney, who was convicted of the murder of 27-year-old Amanda Jenkins in 2007, receiving two days out of prison per month.

The Sunday World leads with the release of Gavin Quinn, who served 45 days in prison after attempting to 'butcher' a Garda.

Fears over the mounting energy crisis, voters’ lack of faith in the NHS, and more union strikes are some of the stories leading the UK's Sunday papers.

The Observer reports that Britain is facing a “wave of co-ordinated industrial action by striking unions this autumn in protest at the escalating cost-of-living crisis”.

Liz Truss is considering a “nuclear” VAT cut of 5 per cent across the board to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with a new YouGov poll which found 58 per cent of voters are not confident they would receive timely treatment from the NHS if they fell ill tomorrow, with 36 per cent not confident at all and 22 per cent just not confident.

The Sunday Express has outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson promising a “huge” package of measures to assist families with the energy bill crisis.

The Mail on Sunday splashes with a claim by a former banker that £200,000 of a donation he made to one of the Prince of Wales’s charities is missing.

Sticking with royal gossip, the Sun on Sunday writes that the daughters of the disgraced Duke of York have pleaded with their uncle to allow him to return to royal duties.

The Sunday Mirror reports that a former X Factor singer is one of a number of parties suing Simon Cowell’s firm SyCo, claiming their appearance on the show led to “bullying, mistreatment and neglect”.

The Daily Star Sunday reports that the man accused of stabbing nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte to death as she played in the street has been attacked behind bars.

And turning on the oven to cook a Sunday roast will cost “a stomach-churning £5 as energy prices rocket”, according to the Sunday People, adding “millions will be priced out of the weekly ritual”.

More in this section

Sinn Féin warns UK government against triggering Article 16 Sinn Féin warns UK government against triggering Article 16
Teenagers assaulted with weapon in ‘racially-motivated’ attack in Co Down Teenagers assaulted with weapon in ‘racially-motivated’ attack in Co Down
‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park ‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park
mail on sundaysunday timespresseditionsthe independentdaily star sundaysunday expresssunday mirrorsunday peoplethe mail on sundaythe observerthe sunday timessunday paperssunday telegraphthe sun on sunday
Harry Styles announces 2023 gig at Slane Castle

Harry Styles announces 2023 gig at Slane Castle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more