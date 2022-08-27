Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 16:08

Man (23) dies after hit-and-run in Co Antrim

The dead man was named as Stefan Morrow from Coleraine.
By Michelle Devane, PA

A man has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim.

Stefan Morrow (23) from Coleraine, died from injuries he sustained in the incident on the Moyarget Road near Ballycastle last Sunday at about 10.20pm.

Police said Mr Morrow had been walking along the road with a woman on August 21st when there was a collision with a van.

The van was driven away from the scene without stopping to check on the injured people.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “To date, we have arrested two males in their 30s, one who has been released unconditionally and a second who has been released on bail, pending further inquiries as part of our investigation.

“At this time I would like to make a renewed appeal for information and ask any witnesses to come forward to police.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was on the Moyarget Road between 10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday August 21 and who may have dash-cam or any mobile footage of the collision which could help our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2001 of 21/08/22.

