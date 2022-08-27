Man seriously injured following Meath crash

James Cox

Gardaí in Meath are currently at the scene of a serious road crash in Athboy, which has left a man seriously injured in hospital.

It happened in the Bunboggan area shortly before 2am on Saturday morning.

A male passenger in the car involved was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, for treatment of serious injuries.

The male driver of the car was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed in order for a technical examination to be conducted.

Local diversions are in place.