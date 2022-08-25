Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 20:11

Gardaí make arrest in connection with €200,000 SIM-swapping fraud

The 27-year-old man is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda station
A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing garda investigation into SIM-swapping, account takeover and money laundering.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have been investigating a fraudulent scheme which has targeted customers of an Irish commercial bank, causing losses of approximately €200,000.

Another man has previously been charged and convicted in relation to the matter.

Gardaí have now identified a supplied of the SIM cards used to facilitate the smishing fraud.

The latest arrest was of a 27-year-old man following a search of a residence in the Tallaght area of Dublin 24 on Thursday morning.

The man is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

