Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 13:34

Theft of car with baby and nine-year-old child inside described as 'nightmare'

The incident happened last Sunday in Cabra in Dublin, after a couple left the engine running while they briefly went into their home.
The theft of a car with a baby and a nine-year-old child inside has been described as a nightmare.

The incident happened last Sunday around 7pm in Cabra in Dublin, after a couple left the engine running while they briefly went into their home.

The car was taken, and the nine-year-old managed to jump from the car before the thief sped off.

The 10-month-old baby was left at the roadside soon afterwards, and nobody has been arrested but gardaí say they're following a definite line of inquiry.

Local councillor Declan Meenagh told Newstalk that people in the area have been calling for more gardaí on the streets.

“It is quite random, and I don’t think we need to design our policing policy based on responding to these one off nightmare incidents

“I do think that a stronger police presence has a small potential to grab someone who is lurking around.

“I do think there is a general feeling that people in the area would like a bit more of a visible community police presence.”

