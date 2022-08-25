Theft of car with baby and nine-year-old child inside described as 'nightmare'

The theft of a car with a baby and a nine-year-old child inside has been described as a nightmare.
The incident happened last Sunday around 7pm in Cabra in Dublin, after a couple left the engine running while they briefly went into their home.
The car was taken, and the nine-year-old managed to jump from the car before the thief sped off.
The 10-month-old baby was left at the roadside soon afterwards, and nobody has been arrested but gardaí say they're following a definite line of inquiry.
Local councillor Declan Meenagh told Newstalk that people in the area have been calling for more gardaí on the streets.
“It is quite random, and I don’t think we need to design our policing policy based on responding to these one off nightmare incidents
“I do think that a stronger police presence has a small potential to grab someone who is lurking around.
“I do think there is a general feeling that people in the area would like a bit more of a visible community police presence.”