Troy: Questions to be answered on how Government 'stood by their man', say opposition

Vivienne Clarke

The resignation of Robert Troy was inevitable, the Labour party leader Ivana Bacik has said.

The “drip feeding” of information in recent days had not helped, she said.

The “catalogue of omissions” had illustrated the “really serious careless” dismissal by him of mechanisms that had been put in place to guarantee standards in public office.

Ms Bacik told Newstalk Breakfast that she viewed Mr Troy’s departure as inevitable unless he could provide details to clarify the situation.

When Green Party leader Eamon Ryan did not express confidence in him on Wednesday and had called on SIPO to investigate the matter, it was no longer tenable for Robert Troy to stay on in office as a Junior Minister, said Ms Bacik.

The situation had become a distraction at a time when there was a housing crisis and a cost of living crisis, she added.

'Serious questions'

On the same programme Sinn Féin TD for Donegal and a member of the procedure, privilege and oversight committee, Padraig Mac Lochlainn said that there were now serious questions for the Taoiseach and Tánaiste who had “stood by their man”.

They had not questioned Robert Troy nor demanded evidence from him that could have cleared up the matter. It was a really serious matter that Mr Troy had not registered with the RTB and there was the question of how much tax he had paid on the rental income he received in cash.

The judgement of the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste was “appalling” when there was a housing crisis that had been brought about because of the policies of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“There are serious questions over how the Taoiseach and Tánaiste handled this affair,” he said.