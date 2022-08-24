Robert Troy resigns as Minister of State

James Cox

Minister of State Robert Troy has resigned after coming under scrutiny after he failed to declare all details of his properties to the Dáil register of members’ interests.

In a statement issued this evening, he said: "I am issuing this statement as a serving TD for the constituency of Longford/Westmeath to officially announce my resignation as a Minister of State.

The last ten days have been extremely difficult, but I would like to sincerely thank the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the large number of colleagues across the political divide who have shown their support and who continue to have trust in me."

