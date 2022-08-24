Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 10:10

10% of Irish adults now hold cryptocurrency

Men are much more likely to own cryptocurrency, with 72 per cent of crypto holders being men and just 28 per cent are women
10% of Irish adults now hold cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency ownership has dropped slightly in Ireland, with 10 per cent of Irish adults currently owning a form of digital currency.

This is down from 12 per cent last year, according to the latest data from Finder.com.

Men are much more likely to own cryptocurrency, with 72 per cent of crypto holders being men and just 28 per cent are women.

Bitcoin (35 per cent) is the most popular coin among Irish crypto owners, followed by Dogecoin (26 per cent) and Ethereum (23 per cent).

James Edwards, cryptocurrency specialist at Finder, says he’s surprised adoption didn’t decline further given the considerable drop in the crypto market.

“We saw huge drops in the price of Bitcoin at the start of May and June and while we did see a reduction in the number of people holding cryptocurrency it’s not as severe as expected.

“This suggests that while some people have sold, others are holding for the long term or may have actually bought cryptocurrency for the first time at what they consider to be a discount.”

Mr Edwards warns new investors that investing in cryptocurrency isn’t for the faint-hearted.

“Cryptocurrency is a hugely volatile industry and you should never invest money you can’t afford to lose. You should also pay attention to the cost of trading to make sure any gains aren’t negated by fees you need to pay as you buy and sell.”

Finder analysed cryptocurrency exchanges taking into account a range of factors such as fees, regulation, coins available and deposit methods to name Kraken the best global cryptocurrency exchange.

“Kraken had excellent scores for its comprehensive list of features, value for money and 24/7 customer service, making it a great platform for anyone interested in buying cryptocurrency”.

More in this section

Dublin Airport to open new €320m runway Dublin Airport to open new €320m runway
Westmeath's Rachel Duffy crowned 2022 Rose of Tralee Westmeath's Rachel Duffy crowned 2022 Rose of Tralee
Blackrock residents hit out at planned €50m senior living apartment scheme Blackrock residents hit out at planned €50m senior living apartment scheme
cryptocurrencybitcoinfinder.comdogecoinethereumcrypto market
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more