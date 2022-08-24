Dublin Airport to open new €320m runway

Dublin Airport is due to open its new €320 million runway later today, following a six-year project.

The 3.1km runway is expected to expand annual passenger numbers past the current 30 million figure, while the airport's operator, DAA, said the new runway will also help grow the Irish economy.

"We can add more flights, we can add more destinations - it makes us more appealing as a destination," DAA's Graeme McQueen told Newstalk.

"We're fighting on a daily basis with airports all around the world to bring routes and services into Dublin, into Ireland - if they don't go to Dublin, they will go elsewhere in Europe.

"It's an exciting day for Dublin Airport and a really exciting day for Ireland as well," he added.

The opening comes after the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) last week recommended in favour of the DAA's proposed amendments to the runway's 2007 planning permission to extend its operating hours to between 6am-12am.

The ANCA also recommended that eligible houses near the airport can avail of a voluntary residential grant scheme of €20,000 from the DAA towards the cost of noise insulation measures.