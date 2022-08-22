Man arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €3.2m in Dublin

Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have seized suspected cocaine worth €3.2 million and arrested one man as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin.

The seizure and arrest followed a search of a residence in Clondalkin on Sunday evening.

During the course of the search, gardaí located and seized over 40 blocks of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of €3.2 million.

Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia and €21,500 in cash.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested and taken to Lucan Garda Station where he is currently detained.

Athlone search

Separately, illegal drugs worth more than €250,000 were seized by Revenue in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Officers searched a premises in the town and discovered cannabis herb and a small amount of ecstasy in parcels.

The drugs, worth €276,000, were concealed in the packages which originated from Europe.

They were destined for addresses in counties Dublin, Roscommon, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.