Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 11:33

Prices for dairy products rose by almost 53% this year - CSO

Some of the most notable changes in producer prices for food products in the year were dairy products, which rose by 52.9 per cent, and fish products which rose by 19.7 per cent.
Prices for dairy products rose by almost 53% this year - CSO

Amy Blaney

Producer prices for dairy products rose by almost 53 per cent in the year to July 2022, according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Domestic producer prices for manufactured goods were on average 9.5 per cent higher in July 2022 compared with a year earlier, while producer prices for exported goods increased by 6 per cent.

Wholesale electricity prices rose by 86.3 per cent annually and 47.0 per cent since June 2022.

While producer prices for food products rose by 10.8 per cent in the year to July, and the Food Products, Beverages & Tobacco index saw an increase of 10.3 per cent.

Some of the most notable changes in producer prices for food products in the year were dairy products, which rose by 52.9 per cent, and fish products which rose by 19.7 per cent.

Other foods such as grain milling, starches, and animal Feeds rose by 14.2 per cent and meat products increased by 13.2 per cent.

The most notable changes in other producer prices in the year were wood products which were up 36.6 per cent, basic metals, up 27.9 per cent, other non-metallic mineral products (such as glass, ceramics, cement, concrete and stone) which were up 22.3 per cent, and mining and quarrying, up 16.4 per cent.

Wholesale prices for construction products rose by 3.8 per cent in the month and 20.6 per cent in the year.

Jillian Delaney, Statistician in the Prices Division, said: “Wholesale and producer prices continued to rise in most categories in July 2022. Producer prices in several food categories were significantly higher in July 2022 compared with the same month last year.

“Outputs from Irish manufacturers also increased in price in several other categories.

“Monthly manufacturing factory gate prices increased by 2.4 per cent in July 2022, the same increase for July of last year. The annual percentage change rose by 6.2 per cent in July 2022, the same increase in the year to June 2022.

“In the year there was a rise of 9.5 per cent in respect of the price index for home sales, and an increase of 6.0 per cent in the price index for export sales, which can be influenced by currency fluctuations. In the month, the price index for export sales was up 2.4 per cent, while the index for home sales was also up by 2.4 per cent.”

More in this section

Small businesses call for Government support amid rising energy bills Small businesses call for Government support amid rising energy bills
What the papers say: Sundays' front pages What the papers say: Sundays' front pages
Make West Clare great again: Doonbeg draws the line between business and politics with Trump Make West Clare great again: Doonbeg draws the line between business and politics with Trump
csocentral statistics officeincreasedairy pricesexported goodsmanufactured goodsdomestic producer prices
Ireland needs 'radical overhaul' of mental health services, consultant says

Ireland needs 'radical overhaul' of mental health services, consultant says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more