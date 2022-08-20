Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 17:14

British toddler killed by car in Co Roscommon

It is understood that the boy, who was under the age of two, had been staying at a property in Co Roscommon with his parents.
British toddler killed by car in Co Roscommon

By Cate McCurry, PA

A British toddler was killed by a car while on holiday in Co Roscommon.

It is understood that the boy, who was under the age of two, had been staying at a property in Co Roscommon with his parents.

A local said the family were visiting the area in Ballinagare, where they have connections.

Gardaí said the boy was hit by a Jeep near Ballinagare shortly after 9am on Friday.

 

The infant received treatment at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

The boy was killed close to the house where he and his family had been staying. It is understood his parents visited the area often.

Fianna Fáil councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice told PA news agency: “Members of the local community are shocked and saddened at death of toddler.

“Our sympathies are with the family on this sad occasion. I want to send the family our condolences and to let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Tom Crosby, an independent councillor and Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council, said the local community has been left devastated by the “horrific accident”.

 

“It has been a horror,” he added.

“As Cathaoirleach of the council, I want to send my sincere sympathies to the boy’s family and friends and all the neighbours. It is such a tragedy.

“The incident was so unfortunate in the way that it happened. It is a close-knit community and the area is in total shock.

“It is not a typical place for holiday homes but it is a quiet location for visitors.”

More in this section

First shipment of grain from Ukraine since the war to arrive in Ireland today First shipment of grain from Ukraine since the war to arrive in Ireland today
Reports finds ‘significant level of uncertainty’ over State’s property portfolio Reports finds ‘significant level of uncertainty’ over State’s property portfolio
Ireland claim Aga Khan after jump-off against France Ireland claim Aga Khan after jump-off against France
irishuniversity hospital galwayco roscommontoddlerroscommon county councilballinagarecathaoirleach
Cyclist dies in fatal road collision with tractor in Kildare

Cyclist dies in fatal road collision with tractor in Kildare

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more