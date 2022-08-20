What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 11:21

Saturday's front pages focus on Ciara Mageean winning a silver medal for Ireland in the 1500m at the European Championship as well as proposed measures to ease the cost of living.
Saturday's front pages focus on Ciara Mageean winning a silver medal for Ireland in the 1500m at the European Championship as well as proposed measures to ease the cost of living.

The Irish Times lead with a piece about Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien telling An Bord Pleanála (ABP) to cut off Paul Hyde’s phone and email three days before he stood aside as deputy chairman of the planning body.

The disclosure casts new light on the controversy that has rocked ABP for months as attention turns to how the body’s chairman, Dave Walsh, responded to claims against Mr Hyde of impropriety and conflicts of interest.

The Irish Examiner focus on a proposed 'triple whammy' of financial assistance in the budget for welfare recipients.

The Irish Daily Mail focus on a Covid-19 testing centre being used to house incoming refugees.

The Irish Sun focus on a former Ballykissangel star who is to appear in court in the UK for leaving a man with a double skull fracture.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a poll which shows the attitudes of both Nationalist and Unionist communities in the North.

Meanwhile, in the UK the papers are led by concerns over the impact winter will have on the NHS.

The Daily Telegraph reports hospitals have been told to prepare a public awareness campaign for people to “minimise” pressure on urgent and emergency services, amid concerns the NHS is already experiencing strain at levels usually seen at the peak of the cold season.

Meanwhile, The Guardian leads with Liz Truss’s past comments on the health service, where the Tory leadership contender said she supported cuts to the NHS.

And the Daily Mail reports the NHS has spent more than £1 million (€1.18 millon) on “woke” staff networks.

Elsewhere, The Times leads with Michael Gove publicly backing Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, while the i says just 33 per cent of voters are in favour of Ms Truss’s tax cuts plan.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star report Sir Alex Ferguson has appeared in court to defend Ryan Giggs.

There are fears for high streets as “spiralling” energy bills bring cafes, restaurants and shops to the brink, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express says a UK Government report has revealed the nation’s migrant crisis could last “five years and beyond”.

The Sun reports actor Stephen Tompkinson has been accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm after a “late-night bust-up”.

And Wall Street investors have issued a warning following a major stock market rally, according to FT Weekend.

