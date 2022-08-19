Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 22:10

Man (50s) dies following hit-and-run incident in Cavan

Gardaí in Bailieboro are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a male pedestrian (aged in his 50s) that occurred in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.
James Cox

Shortly after 12pm on Friday afternoon, the body of a man was discovered by a road user along the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

It is understood the incident occurred sometime between 10pm yesterday evening, Thursday, and 12pm today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Following an examination of the area, it was identified that the male was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Forensic collision investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene and the road has reopened.

