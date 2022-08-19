Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 13:12

Historic Dublin bridge may be renamed Bloody Sunday Bridge

Dublin City Council is seeking views from the public on the naming of the bridge which is known locally as Russell St or Jones Rd Bridge and located over the Royal Canal at Croke Park.
Historic Dublin bridge may be renamed Bloody Sunday Bridge

A popular bridge in Dublin may be renamed Bloody Sunday Bridge in memory of 14 people who were shot dead by British soldiers in 1920.

Dublin City Council is seeking views from the public on the naming of the bridge, which is known locally as Russell Street or Jones Road Bridge and located over the Royal Canal at Croke Park.

The proposed name change would mark the events of November 21st, 1920, when Crown forces opened fire on the crowd at a match in Croke Park between Dublin and Tipperary.

Following 90 seconds of shooting, 14 people were dead or dying, with many more wounded.

The first victims that afternoon were Perry Robinson (11) and Jerome O’Leary (10), both of whom were shot dead from the bridge by British forces.

Under the City Council's Commemorative Naming Policy, the Commemorations and Naming Committee is required to seek the views of the public when naming major infrastructure, such as the bridge over the Royal Canal.

Cllr Mícheál Mac Donncha, chair of the committee, encouraged people to respond to the consultation. “The Commemorations and Naming Committee considers it very appropriate that the bridge be named in honour of those killed and injured in and around Croke Park on that fateful day in Irish history.

“We welcome people’s views and look forward to engaging with them as our citizens constantly show their great interest in the history of our city.”

The results of the consultation will inform the final decision on the naming of the bridge, which will be made by the full City Council.

Members of the public can submit their views at dcpla.ie/bloody-sunday. The consultation closes on September 9th.

More in this section

Childcare provider warns of closures and staff cuts due to State funding delay Childcare provider warns of closures and staff cuts due to State funding delay
Man appears in court charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran Man appears in court charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran
Endangered Asiatic lion now taking visitors at Fota Wildlife Park Endangered Asiatic lion now taking visitors at Fota Wildlife Park
croke parkdublin city councilbloody sundayroyal canalbloody sunday bridgenovember 21st 1920russel street bridgejones road bridge14 dead
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more