Historic Dublin bridge may be renamed Bloody Sunday Bridge

A popular bridge in Dublin may be renamed Bloody Sunday Bridge in memory of 14 people who were shot dead by British soldiers in 1920.

Dublin City Council is seeking views from the public on the naming of the bridge, which is known locally as Russell Street or Jones Road Bridge and located over the Royal Canal at Croke Park.

The proposed name change would mark the events of November 21st, 1920, when Crown forces opened fire on the crowd at a match in Croke Park between Dublin and Tipperary.

Following 90 seconds of shooting, 14 people were dead or dying, with many more wounded.

The first victims that afternoon were Perry Robinson (11) and Jerome O’Leary (10), both of whom were shot dead from the bridge by British forces.

Under the City Council's Commemorative Naming Policy, the Commemorations and Naming Committee is required to seek the views of the public when naming major infrastructure, such as the bridge over the Royal Canal.

We have approved a proposal to name the bridge, at Russell Street, 'Bloody Sunday Bridge', to mark the events of Bloody Sunday, 21st November 1920. Now we want to hear from you. Submit your views ➡️https://t.co/17M5J6Y6dh Consultation closes 9th Sept. #HaveYourSay #Dublin

📸@rte pic.twitter.com/CebcrGgwjE — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) August 19, 2022

Cllr Mícheál Mac Donncha, chair of the committee, encouraged people to respond to the consultation. “The Commemorations and Naming Committee considers it very appropriate that the bridge be named in honour of those killed and injured in and around Croke Park on that fateful day in Irish history.

“We welcome people’s views and look forward to engaging with them as our citizens constantly show their great interest in the history of our city.”

The results of the consultation will inform the final decision on the naming of the bridge, which will be made by the full City Council.

Members of the public can submit their views at dcpla.ie/bloody-sunday. The consultation closes on September 9th.