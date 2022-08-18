Pret A Manger to open first Irish store in Dublin

James Cox

Popular sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger has announced it will open its first shop on the island of Ireland in Dublin next week.

Located on Dawson Street, the shop will open on Friday, August 26th.

The shop has created 25 new jobs in the capital and is the first of 20 new Pret shops set to open across the Republic and Northern Ireland over the next decade, creating approximately 500 jobs.

It forms part of the company’s broader plans to expand into new markets and "bring Pret to more people".

Customers at the Dawson Street shop "can expect the same great tasting products that Pret is known for, including freshly handmade food and organic coffee and teas, all prepared in the shop’s onsite kitchen daily".

Pret A Manger is hugely popular in the UK with thousands of shops.

Pret said some of the food available will be sourced locally, along with "fan favourites such as Pret’s classic chocolate croissant and chicken Caesar bacon baguette".

The Dawson Street opening comes after Pret agreed terms with Carebrook Partnership Ltd, one of its longest serving franchise partners, which has overseen many shops in London including Camden, Belsize Park and Finchley.

Having grown up Ireland, Carebrook co-owners Gerard Loughran and Ray McNamara have in-depth knowledge of the Irish food industry, alongside 30 years of experience working with Pret.

Commenting on the news, Guy Meakin, interim UK and Ireland managing director at Pret A Manger, said: “Opening our first shop in the Republic of Ireland on one of Dublin’s most historic streets is an exciting moment for us. For years we’ve had fans in Ireland hoping for a Pret in their home country so we’re delighted we can finally make that happen. Working alongside our franchise partners Carebrook, we look forward to expanding further and bringing our freshly made food and organic coffee to even more people across the country.”

Gerard Loughran, CEO, Carebrook Partnership Ltd, said: “Having grown up in Tipperary, I am thrilled to be bringing Pret to the Republic of Ireland with our first shop opening in Dublin. We have been working hard to ensure we deliver the ultimate Pret experience at Dawson Street, and it’s fantastic to now see it all coming together. Alongside the unique service Pret is known for, we will be bringing customers all the usual Pret classics! We look forward to welcoming our first customers to Dublin next week.”

In partnership with the Pret Foundation, the new shop’s surplus food will be donated to Depaul Ireland helping specifically to feed those in Dublin "while supporting the charity's vision to help end homelessness and change the lives of those affected by it".