Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 11:44

Man arrested in connection with shop robbery in Dublin

A male entered a shop on Kimmage Road Lower and threatened staff with a knife, demanding the contents of cash registers in the store.
Amy Blaney

A man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a premises on Wednesday evening in Dublin.

At approximately 8:15pm, a male entered a shop on Kimmage Road Lower and threatened staff with a knife, demanding the contents of cash registers in the store.

The male then fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash. No persons were injured during the course of this incident.

As a result of Garda enquiries into this incident involving a number of Garda units in the Dublin City area, Gardaí arrested a male in Crumlin, Dublin 12, in the early hours of Thursday.

The man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Terenure Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

