People aged 55 and over invited for Covid-19 booster vaccine

People aged 55 and over and pregnant women are being invited to make an appointment for their next booster vaccine against Covid-19.

From Thursday, those in the age cohort will be able to make an appointment on the HSE website at vaccination clinics, and participating GPs and pharmacies.

Women who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book a Covid-19 booster dose.

People aged 50 – 54 will be offered their second booster vaccine from next week and people with long term health conditions will be offered booster vaccines shortly, said the HSE.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer said “Everyone aged over 55 and pregnant women, should now get their next booster dose. We know immunity tends to reduce after a period of months following your last vaccine so this booster will give ongoing protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19.”