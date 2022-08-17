Man charged with manslaughter of Limerick sporting star

David Raleigh

A man has been charged with the manslaughter of talented Limerick city sportsman Alan Bourke, who had been capped for Ireland in both soccer and rugby.

Michael Casey (39), with an address at Cathedral Place, Limerick city, was arrested by gardaí and charged at 10.15am before Limerick District Court.

Alan Bourke (48), originally from St Mary’s Park, Limerick, died after he was found unconscious with serious head injuries on Parnell Street, Limerick City, at around 10.25pm, on April 15th.

Mr Bourke was pronounced dead a short time later at University Hospital Limerick.

Garda Dean Landers of Roxboro Road Garda station told the court that Mr Casey “made no reply” to the manslaughter charge.

Garda Landers told Judge Marie Keane that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that Mr Casey is to face a “trial on indictment”.

The Garda indicated he would be objecting to bail, however, Mr Casey’s solicitor told the court that Mr Casey was not seeking bail.

Mr Casey, who is unemployed and was granted free legal aid, had previously appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court on April 24th, charged with assault causing harm to Mr Bourke at Parnell Street on the night of his death.

This charge was withdrawn by the State in light of the manslaughter charge.

Mr Casey is also charged with robbing €10-worth of cans of alcohol from Mr Bourke at the same location on the same date.

Mr Casey was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court again on August 24th to hear further directions from the State.

Another man, Mark Ryan (35), of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick, was also charged on April 23rd with robbing cans and a pedal cycle valued at €150 from Mr Bourke at Parnell Street, Limerick, on April 15th.

Mr Bourke’s funeral, held at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard, heard he led a “great sporting life”, having been capped for the junior Republic of Ireland soccer team, as well as having lined out for the Irish u18 rugby team.

The former tool hire company manager also won a Munster Junior Cup for Mungret Regional FC, had appeared in a FAI Junior Cup Final, and had played rugby for St Mary’s RFC and Shannon RFC.