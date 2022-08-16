Woman arrested after MDMA worth €82,000 seized in Co Kildare

A woman has been arrested following the seizure of €82,000 worth of the drug MDMA in Co Kildare on Tuesday.

MDMA, a stimulant which comes in powder and crystal form, is the active ingredient found in ecstasy tablets.

A joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue on Tuesday targeted a property in the Athy area under warrant, where officers found approximately 1.37kg of the substance.

Approximately €82,000 of suspected MDMA has been seized and one woman has been arrested following a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue's Customs Service in Athy, County Kildare earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vHQzehDFzq — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 16, 2022

A woman in her 50s was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Newbridge Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.