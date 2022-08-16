Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 21:27

Woman arrested after MDMA worth €82,000 seized in Co Kildare

Officers found approximately 1.37kg of the drug in a property the Athy area.
Woman arrested after MDMA worth €82,000 seized in Co Kildare

A woman has been arrested following the seizure of €82,000 worth of the drug MDMA in Co Kildare on Tuesday.

MDMA, a stimulant which comes in powder and crystal form, is the active ingredient found in ecstasy tablets.

A joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue on Tuesday targeted a property in the Athy area under warrant, where officers found approximately 1.37kg of the substance.

A woman in her 50s was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Newbridge Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Fianna Fáil's Robert Troy to include house sale in Dáil declarations ‘this week’ Fianna Fáil's Robert Troy to include house sale in Dáil declarations ‘this week’
Homes near Dublin Airport to qualify for insulation grant as runway restrictions lifted Homes near Dublin Airport to qualify for insulation grant as runway restrictions lifted
Former Terenure College teacher charged with indecent assault of boys Former Terenure College teacher charged with indecent assault of boys
gardamdmakildareathydrugs seizure
Healthcare staff suffered over 7,300 assaults in last 18 months

Healthcare staff suffered over 7,300 assaults in last 18 months

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more