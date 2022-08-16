Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 16:59

'Agitated' man went to ex-partner's home armed with hatchet and sword, court told

Robert Blake (47) was in possession of the weapons when he was arrested following the alleged incident in Lusk, Co Dublin on Monday night
Tom Tuite

An "agitated" Dublin man was armed with a crossbow, hatchet and sword during an incident at his ex-partner's home, a court has heard.

Gardaí arrested Robert Blake (47), from Ratoath Road, Finglas, following an incident in Lusk, Co Dublin on Monday night.

He was charged with possessing weapons and producing articles "capable of inflicting serious injury", damaging a door with a hatchet, being intoxicated in public and breaching the peace.

He appeared before Judge John King at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Garda Tiberir Badireanu told the judge the accused made no reply to the charges. The arresting officer objected to bail, citing witness intimidation fears.

Judge King noted directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were required, with the garda adding that he believed there would be additional charges.

The court heard that Mr Blake had previously lived in Lusk, next door to his former partner.

At about 11.30 pm on Monday, it was alleged he saw her through her window and became "agitated" before he started shouting and damaging her front door "with a hatchet".

The contested bail hearing was told he also had a crossbow, sword and wooden baton.

The court heard gardaí arrested him a short distance away, wearing clothing described by the woman. Gardaí seized his clothes and the accused was dressed in a boilersuit for the court hearing.

Garda Badireanu said the man still had "a hatchet, crossbow, a wooden baton and a sword" at the time of arrest.

The officer also told the court he observed a cut in the wood of the woman's front door.

Garda Badireanu said the accused had lived next door, and it was feared he would intimidate her. However, under cross-examination, he accepted the man no longer resided there or in the area.

The alleged injured party could not attend the proceedings, the garda added.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle argued there was no hard evidence that his client would intimidate her, adding that he did not have the opportunity to cross-examine her.

He added that Mr Blake agreed to obey a range of bail conditions.

Judge King remanded the accused on €300 bail to appear at Swords District Court in October for directions from the DPP and “possible further charges”.

He warned the accused to reside at his family home in Finglas and to obey a 9pm-7am curfew. He added that gardaí could "doorstep" check him, and he would have to present himself to them.

Judge King ordered Mr Blake, who has not yet indicated a plea, to have no contact with the complainant and to stay out of the entire Lusk area.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Blake.

dublingardaicourtluskbailweaponsswords district court
