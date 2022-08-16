Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 16:35

Former Terenure College teacher charged with indecent assault of boys

John McClean (76) was charged with 49 counts of indecent assault of a number of boys in the 1970s and 1980s
Tom Tuite

Former rugby coach and teacher John McClean has been charged with indecently assaulting boys at a south Dublin private school.

Mr McClean (76), of Casimir Avenue, Harold's Cross, Dublin, was charged on Tuesday with 49 counts of indecent assault of a number of boys at Terenure College in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was then brought to appear before Judge John King at Dublin District Court.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Det Garda James Duffy of Crumlin Garda station told Judge King the accused made no reply to charges.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that the accused face “trial on indictment”, meaning the case would go forward to the Circuit Court which has wider sentencing powers.

The judge noted the DPP also consented to him being sent forward for sentencing on a signed plea should that arise.

Defence solicitor Dara Robinson said the State needed to prepare a book of evidence.

The accused sat on the defendant's bench and turned towards the judge with his left hand shielding his face.

Judge King noted there was no objection to bail and ordered the accused to appear again in October, at which point he is to be served with the prosecution's book of evidence and returned for trial to the higher court.

He has not yet indicated a plea.

The accused, dressed in a navy blazer, black trousers and light green shoes, did not address the court.

Mr McClean was an English and drama teacher who also coached rugby at the prestigious school for decades before taking up a position as director of rugby at University College Dublin (UCD) in the 1990s.

