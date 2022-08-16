Trump visit to Doonbeg this month not going ahead

Pat Flynn

Plans by former US president Donald Trump to visit his family’s golf resort in Co Clare later this month have been scrapped.

It had been expected that he would arrive in Ireland on August 27th and stay at his family-owned hotel in Doonbeg for two nights when security was expected to be tight.

There was no indication whether any family members would make the trip with him.

According to sources on Tuesday morning, the proposed visit Mr Trump has now been shelved, with a spokesperson for Trump International Golf Links and Hotel confirming: "The visit is not going ahead."

There was no information given on whether the visit will take place at another time

The embattled former US president last visited his property in West Clare during an official visit to Ireland in 2019.

Before that, he travelled to Banner county on several occasions in a private capacity. His last private trip was in June 2015 when he also stayed in Doonbeg.

Additional security arrangements were expected to be put in place with members of the Garda National Crime and Security Intelligence Service and Emergency Response Unit likely to have been deployed.

The visit had originally been thrown into doubt after passports belonging to Mr Trump were seized in last week's FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

In a statement on the Truth Social platform, Mr Trump claimed that agents "stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else".

The FBI confirmed on the same day that agents had taken the passports during the search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8th. The US Justice Department has since confirmed that Mr Trump's passports have been returned to him.

Mr Trump is currently under the spotlight for his actions during the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington, being accused of 'supreme dereliction of duty' and inciting the riots.

The former president is also being investigated for allegedly removing potentially sensitive or even highly classified documents when he vacated the White House.