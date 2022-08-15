New Krispy Kreme store to open in Dublin City centre on Wednesday

A new Krispy Kreme store is opening in Dublin city centre on Wednesday, and fans will have the chance to meet Jedward at the grand opening.

The new store will be located in One Central Plaza on Dame Street and be the brand’s first store in the city centre.

Doors will be open to the public from 7am, and the first 300 customers will be treated to Krispy Kreme merchandise and prizes, while Jedward will also be in attendance to greet fans.

A DJ will be on hand to add to the buzz of the morning. The official ribbon cutting and entertainment will begin from 6.30am.

The new store with glass frontage will give customers the chance to witness the production of fresh donuts.

The Dame Street store follows the successful openings of Krispy Kreme Blanchardstown four years ago, when large crowds gathered on opening day.

In 2019, the company’s Blanchardstown store was revealed as its best performing worldwide.

The Irish Times reported that the store earned average weekly revenues of almost €300,000 from the end of September to December in 2018.

A queue of 300 people was outside on its first day of operations when it opened its doors at 7am, and the shop was forced to suspend its 27/4 drive-through operation soon afterwards as local residents complained of queues.

A spokesman for Krispy Kreme Ireland in 2019 said the Blanchardstown store was “the best-performing” Krispy Kreme outlet across its 1,300 strong network in 31 countries.

In 2020, the Blanchardstown outlet recorded average weekly revenues of almost €87,000, despite the store being temporarily shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.