Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 09:13

Thousands without power as thunderstorms sweep across Ireland

Very heavy showers and thunder are likely in southern counties until 4pm.
Thousands without power as thunderstorms sweep across Ireland

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power on Monday morning after thunderstorms swept across much of Ireland.

Among the worst impacted regions was Limerick, with an outage impacting 1,200 customers in Ahane. Several faults were also reported near Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

A national thunderstorm warning ends at 9am, but another then comes into place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Wexford and all of Munster, with very heavy showers and thunder likely until 4pm.

Met Éireann said scattered showers and thunderstorms would continue to affect the southern half of the country on Monday, becoming intense through the afternoon with the continued risk of flooding.

It will be fresher, but drier further north with just isolated showers and intermittent sunny spells.

The stormy weather comes after a heatwave was officially declared in Ireland over the weekend as temperatures exceeded 25 degrees Celsius for the fifth day in a row.

Ireland's all-time temperature record for August was broken on Friday, with Oak Park in Co Carlow reaching 31.7 degrees.

The previous record was set by both Ballybrittas, Co Laois in 1975, and by Oak Park itself in 1995.

