Man arrested after cannabis seizure worth almost €400,000 in Co Galway

Amy Blaney

One man has been arrested following a drug seizure worth €398,400 in Co Galway.

Gardaí seized cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of €398,400 during the search of a house in Annaghdown, Co Galway on Saturday.

Gardaí obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and carried out a search at a residential property.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Sunday morning after 10am.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.