Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 11:04

Man arrested after cannabis seizure worth almost €400,000 in Co Galway

Gardaí seized cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of €398,400 during the search of a house in Annaghdown, Co Galway on Saturday.
Amy Blaney

One man has been arrested following a drug seizure worth €398,400 in Co Galway.

Gardaí obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and carried out a search at a residential property.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Sunday morning after 10am.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

drug seizureco galwaycannabis herbman arrestedgalway garda stationgalway district courtannaghdowncannabis plant
