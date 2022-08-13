Gardaí investigating fatal assault of man in Athlone arrest two men

Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 19:40

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Garda investigation into the fatal assault of a man in Athlone.
Two men have been arrested in connection with a Garda investigation into the fatal assault of a man in Athlone.

A man in his 40s died following an incident at a taxi rank in Church Street in the early hours of this morning.

The man was discovered with serious injuries just after 2.30am this morning in the Church Street area of Athlone.

He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

This evening, gardaí arrested two men under suspicion of assault.

The men, one aged in his 30s and one in his late teens, are currently being detained at Athlone Garda Station.

A postmortem examination is taking place - the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí want to speak anyone who was in the taxi rank waiting area on Church Street between 2.15am and 3am this morning.

They are also seeking to identify the owners of vehicles parked in the area who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who may have provided assistance to the injured man is also asked to make contact with gardaí.

