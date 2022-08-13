Some Dart services suspended in Dublin City over weekend for 'essential' works

A number of rail services in and out of Dublin City will be affected this weekend due to maintenance works at Shaw St Bridge.

Dart services are suspended between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock while Tara St and Pearse Stations will be closed until Monday morning.

Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Inter-city services will include bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Bray.

Reminder: works this weekend between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock https://t.co/sL9ct1IADm — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) August 13, 2022

Barry Kenny of Iarnrod Éireann is advising passengers to check the company website and app.

He also says the work is happening this weekend because there are no large crowd events happening in the city.

“This is essential works, we had a very busy summer with events, matches and concerts, and this was one of the few weekends where we don’t have a very large scale event on in the city, which is why the works are scheduled for this week.

“Obviously at any time works will impact on customers and we will do our best, but it is essential to maintain the network.”