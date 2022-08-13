Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 15:37

Some Dart services suspended in Dublin City over weekend for 'essential' works

Dart services are suspended between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock while Tara St and Pearse Stations will be closed until Monday morning.
Some Dart services suspended in Dublin City over weekend for 'essential' works

A number of rail services in and out of Dublin City will be affected this weekend due to maintenance works at Shaw St Bridge.

Dart services are suspended between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock while Tara St and Pearse Stations will be closed until Monday morning.

Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Inter-city services will include bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Bray.

Barry Kenny of Iarnrod Éireann is advising passengers to check the company website and app.

He also says the work is happening this weekend because there are no large crowd events happening in the city.

“This is essential works, we had a very busy summer with events, matches and concerts, and this was one of the few weekends where we don’t have a very large scale event on in the city, which is why the works are scheduled for this week.

“Obviously at any time works will impact on customers and we will do our best, but it is essential to maintain the network.”

More in this section

Property prices return to Celtic Tiger-era peak Property prices return to Celtic Tiger-era peak
Five female teenagers taken to hospital after Kilkenny crash Five female teenagers taken to hospital after Kilkenny crash
Local farmers praised for assisting firefighters in Wexford blaze Local farmers praised for assisting firefighters in Wexford blaze
irish raildartgrand canal dockiarnrod eireanndart stationservices suspendedessential worksconnolly dart stationtara street dartpearse street dart
Man (40s) dies following overnight assault in Athlone

Man (40s) dies following overnight assault in Athlone

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more